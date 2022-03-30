Nawaz Sharif shared Mumbai attacker Ajmal Kasab’s address with India: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif shared Mumbai attacker Ajmal Kasab’s Pakistan address with India.



Addressing an inauguration ceremony of e-passport in Islamabad, the interior minister said that the PML-N supremo provided the contact details in Faridkot of the Mumbai attacker with New Delhi.

Accusing the former prime minister of orchestrating conspiracies against the country, Rasheed said they took money from al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden.

The statement from the senior federal minister came a day after the government accused Nawaz Sharif of collaborating with foreign forces to topple the Imran Khan government through the no-confidence motion.

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chauhdry Tuesday had claimed that the PML-N leader is behind the conspiracy which was revealed in a “threat letter” sent to the government.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed further asked, “who facilitated the signing of the charter of democracy when Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif were brought together?”

Rasheed said that he is proud of doing politics with Imran Khan.

Pointing towards the prime minister who was present at the occasion, the minister told him to not forgive those who are abandoning him.

“They will come back to you. Kick them. Don’t forgive,” he said.

Rasheed added: “You forgive everyone. They don’t deserve.”

The minister reminded the prime minister that he had suggested him to impose Governor’s Rule in Sindh and call snap elections.

“I am not PTI but stand by Imran Khan.”

In his remarks, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that the validity of the passport has been extended from five to ten years to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. He said we have also started a service under which a passport is being issued in twenty-four hours.

Sheikh Rashid said that eighty-eight new NADRA centres have been established across the country over the last few years. He said it is because of the launch of drone service that terrorist activities have been foiled in the federal capital this month.