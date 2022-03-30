Olivia Rodrigo recalls feeling ‘heartbroken’ after seeing her ex with another girl

Lyricist and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has just broken her silence and weighed in on the exact moment she saw her ex-partner out with another girl for the very first time.

The singer got candid about it all in her brand new documentary titled Driving Home 2 U.

"Oh my god, I was so sad," Rodrigo recalls feeling. "I remember that day. I was so [expletive] sad."

She also took a trip down memory lane and admitted that there was a point where, "I was in this situation where I had to see him and he was with someone else, which was devastating to me."

"It felt like my world was ending almost every day," Rodrigo went as far as to say.

Before concluding she also added, "Nobody understood how I was feeling or related to it. And so I think by writing songs about exactly how I felt, I was creating, like, a friend for me."