Wednesday March 30, 2022
Snoop Dogg supports Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars?

By Web Desk
March 30, 2022
More  than  six million people watched when a Snoop Dogg shared the video of his friend  Will Smith slapping comedian  Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Although the rapper shared the video without any caption, the background voice suggested that he thinks the Hollywood star was right to hit the man.

Will Smith also won an Oscar minutes after the incident that overshadowed the ceremony.

A day later, the actor apologized to the comedian and the organizers of the ceremony.