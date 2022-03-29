Queen health closely eyed by Commonwealth on the verge of collapse, says poll

Queen death could cause Commonwealth countries to oust royals, new poll by Express.co.uk confirms.

Conducted with a sample size of 1,602 people, 62% believed countries were waiting for the Queen to die before leaving the commonwealth.

30% on the other hand gave an opposing answer. Some of the responses noted: “I don’t believe countries are waiting…but certainly there will be changes [once the Queen dies].”

Others added: “Why wait? Do it already!”

One user said: “Why would they wait till the Queen dies? The Queen is merely a ceremonial head.

“The Commonwealth members are independent and could have and can make that decision any time.

“It will make no difference although it may hurt the Queen a little as she holds the Commonwealth close to her heart.”

“As a member of the Commonwealth, I look forward to the continued reign of Queen Elizabeth and her successive heirs for generations to come.”

This poll comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton received a cold shoulder from their Caribbean trip.

Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, told the Duke of Cambridge that he wishes to opt out Commonwealth to make his country a republic.

"There are issues here, which as you know, are unresolved, but your presence gives us an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, to be out front and center and to be addressed as best we can," he told William and Kate during their meeting. "But Jamaica is, as you would see, is a country that is proud of its history and very proud of what we have achieved. And we're moving on and we intend to… fulfill our true ambitions and destiny to become an independent, developed and prosperous country."