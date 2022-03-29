Prince Harry would not want Meghan Markle to get intimate on-screen

Meghan Markle Hollywood return would not be appreciated by Prince Harry, noted actor Kevin Costner.

In a 2019 interview, right after Meghan tied the knot with Harry, the star noted how the Duchess has received the attention of a lifetime.

Drawing from his take as an outsider, Kevin revealed: “Being in this circle that I don't even understand –you know – royalty. It's a unique spot.

“We watch it from across an ocean and sometimes we don't understand exactly what is going on.

“She’s had enough attention for a lifetime now in a year.”

When asked if he thought Harry would like Meghan to return to Hollywood, Kevin noted that the probability of that is less.

“It would be hard.

“Why? Because if you're Harry — and he seems like a great guy – that’s why I’m not married to an actress.

“I don't want to see my wife kissing somebody. I'm on Harry's side.

“This is the step. I don’t want to be a person that is ever limiting somebody.

“There is so much thought that goes into, number one, being a wife.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a joint Hollywood return with NAACP Image Awards to accept the President's Award for their philanthropic work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside in LA after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, shared how 'their lives were brought together for a reason.'

Harry then began, "Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community. I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it's safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to."