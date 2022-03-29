Lady Gaga switches baristas to ignore Caitlyn Jenner?

Lady Gaga had an awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars pasrty as the singer admitted that she's changed baristas when the Olympian asked about not meeting her at a coffee shop.

The viral video was filmed outside Elton John’s 94th Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum tried to talk to Gaga.

"Are you spending time around town anymore," she asked. However, the singer just gave a nod to respond to the reality TV star.

"I haven't seen you at the Starbucks in a while," Jenner added.

“I've switched baristas," Gaga gave a rather cold reply before leaving Jenner looking awkward.

Coming across the video, netizens took over social media to react to the apparent ‘roast’ of Jenner.

"Lady Gaga switched Starbucks to avoid Caitlyn Jenner. Celebrities are just like us,” one user wrote, reported The Sun.

“I’ve switched baristas' SCREAM at lady gaga being like 'get this awful woman away from me - that’s my girl.'” another one expressed on Twitter.