Richard Williams condemns Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Hollywood star Will Smith has been all over the news not only for winning the Best Actor award at the 2022 Oscars, but also for expressing his violent response to comedian Chris Rock’s joke at the star-studded ceremony.

Smith’s infamous slap controversy has left internet divided, as many celebrities – taking to social media – have been supporting the actor's stance to protect his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and while others are busy condemning his act as an unjust reaction.

Reacting to the controversy, tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams, whose character Smith portrayed in the biographical sports drama film King Richard, also expressed his stance over the notorious slap Smith landed on Rock during the Oscars ceremony, on Sunday night.

“We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams, via his son Chavoita LeSane, told the media. “But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”

Moreover, the Pursuit of Happyness actor has also offered public apology to Rock for slapping him during the Oscars ceremony.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night´s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith said.



