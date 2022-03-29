 
Monday March 28, 2022
Prince Andrew spotted driving car near Windsor castle ahead of his father Prince Philip's memorial

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 and has been keeping a low profile ever since

By Web Desk
March 29, 2022
Prince Andrew will make his first official royal appearance at the Edinburgh's memorial tomorrow ((March 29). It will be Andrew's first public engagement since his father's funeral last year.

The Duke of York  has been spotted in his car near Windsor castle ahead of his father's memorial.

The Queen's son stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 and has been keeping a low profile ever since.

In January, the 95-year-old monarch stripped Andrew of his military and HRH titles, following the news that the prince was to face a civil sexual abuse trial in the US.

Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement in principle with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in February. The settlement was not an admission of guilt, and Andrew has vehemently denied all claims against him.