Jaden Smith showers praises over Will Smith post smackdown at Oscars 2022

Jaden Smith couldn't hold back from reacting to his father Will Smith's eventful appearance at Academy Awards 2022 including smackdown of comedian Chris Rock.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, The Karate Kid star gushed over his father who has bagged an Oscar for his performance in King Richard.

"And That's How We Do It," he wrote alongside his photo of sitting in the backseat of car. "My Dads Speech Made Me Cry,” he added.

For those unversed, The Pursuit of Happyness actor turned the 94th annual event into a dramatic one when he smacked the comedian who cracked joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Following the altercation, the I Am Legend actor apologised during his award acceptance speech. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said.

“This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people,” Smith added.