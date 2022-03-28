Billie Eilish and Finneas win their first Oscars for ‘No Time To Die’

Billie Eilish has added another trophy on the shelf after she, alongside her brother Finneas have won their first Oscar award in the Best Original Song category for theme track of No Time to Die.

Eilish’s latest win has become more special as this award made the Ocean Eyes crooner now the ‘youngest artist’ to win three awards, an Emmy, Grammy and a Golden Globe, for the same song.

Eilish and Finneas is the first sibling-duo to win the prestigious accolade at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, held on Sunday, March 27.

Accepting the award, the Happier Than Ever singer said, “This is so unbelievable I could scream.” She continued to thank the team behind the latest Bond movie, No Time To Die, highlighting one of their collaborators. “Johnny Marr for taking our song and making it worthy of James Bond,” she said.

Finneas also added, “Lastly we want to thank our parents who have always been our biggest inspirations and heroes. We love you as parents and we love you as real people too. Thank you to the Academy.”

Eilish and Finneas also delivered a glam performance on No Time To Die track at the event.