Prince Harry’s refusal to attend Prince Philip’s memorial branded ‘bold statement’

Prince Harry’s instance to avoid Prince Philip’s memorial has been branded a ‘bold statement’ by experts.



Royal commentator Katie Schofield issued this warning and explained how the prince seems only interested in ‘making a statement’ rather than his perceived security concerns.

During her interview with Express UK, she spoke of the issue and admitted, “So that is an event, the memorial, where he would have that security that he’s asking for, so it feels like this is just him trying to make a statement."

“We know that when he came back for the funeral that he was given the security that he says he needs constantly — he's given that security when it’s a state event when there is a heightened event that the entire family is going to be involved in.”

“It doesn’t feel like he’s sincerely concerned, it feels like this is just him trying to make a statement and saying if you don’t give me my way, I’m going to do this.”

Similarly, biographer Angela Levin seemed equally critical of the move and told The Sun, “He has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen.”

“He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. What they won't do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security.”