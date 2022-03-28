Beyoncé opens 2022 Oscars with heartfelt performance of ‘Be Alive’

Beyoncé opened the glamorous event of the 94th Annual Academy Awards with a heartfelt performance on her Oscar-nominated song Be Alive from movie King Richard.

The music icon, 40, left viewers stunned with her highly-anticipated performance that she delivered live from a tennis court in Compton, California, on Sunday, March 27.

The Halo singer, alongside her daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and her team of dancers and backup artists were all decked up in neon yellow and greenish tennis wear as they performed on Be Alive, nominated for best original song from King Richard.





The Crazy In Love singer also shared glam-up pictures from her performance on the Instagram. Fans and followers flooded her post with love and praise in the comments.

Be Alive was co-written with artist Dixson and featured on the soundtrack for King Richard, a film about tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams and their controversial coach and father, Richard.