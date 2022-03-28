Kim Kardashian oozes charm in electric blue dress at Oscars after-party

Kim Kardashian turned all heads around as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on Sunday in an electric blue gown, featuring a dramatic train.

The Skims founder, who was celebrating her solo night out at a star-studded event, looked as gorgeous as always with her futuristic glasses.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum oozed charm with her nude makeup and dazzling diamond earrings. Kardashian walked down red carpet of of the exclusive event in black pointed-toe boots.

The 41-year-old socialite graced the bash amidst her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson.

Talking about the pair’s potential appearance in The Kardashians, the mogul told Variety, “I have not filmed with him.”

“And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season,” she added.

However, Kardashian will talk about the couple’s meeting and “how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know, I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” the socialite added.