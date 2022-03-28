Oscars 2022: Jane Campion wins best director for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Hollywood, United States: Jane Campion on Sunday won the Oscar for best director for "The Power of the Dog," a sweeping, moody Western that saw the pioneering New Zealand filmmaker return to Hollywood.



She is only the third woman to take the golden statuette for best director in the ceremony´s more than 90-year history.

She bested Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car"), Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza") and Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story") to win the prestigious award.