Khloe Kardashian romancing new man since Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian is 'dating and feeling good' following her split from her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, a media outlet has revealed.



Tristan and Khloe have had 'very little contact' with each other since the NBA player's paternity drama unfolded last year. The reality star is now focused on the future.

The 37-year-old star, who was spotted doing shots in Miami, is reportedly romancing other men since Tristan split and 'having fun'.



'As badly as last year ended for Khloe, this year is already bringing her more happiness. Khloe is doing great,' a source told People.



She has been in an on-off relationship with the NBA player, with whom she shares a three-year-old daughter named True. In January, Thompson issued a public apology confirming that he had fathered a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.



The insider told People: 'She truly seems over him. She is dating and feeling good about herself.'



Khloe looked like a knockout in a tight blue dress at Kim's event in Miami, flaunting her stunning figure and golden glow in the mini dress.

Earlier this month, another source revealed that the mum-of-one had tentatively returned to the dating scene following her split: ' Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan. She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun.'