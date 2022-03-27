Matteo Bocelli dishes on Indian collaboration, learnings from dad Andrea

Matteo Bocelli recently shared his musical collaboration, aspirations for the future, and admiration for Ed Sheeran.



The legendary Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo Bocelli has visited India for a special music collaboration with Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar, and composer Amaal Mallik.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, junior Bocelli said, “India is a place I have always been curious about and when my management team said there could be an opportunity to do something with an Indian artist and Universal India I was super excited.”

He added that working with Amaal, Sukriti and Prakriti has been an amazing experience.

“We had a lot of fun working on the track – they are incredible people with a great team behind them. I am obsessed with the technical side of how songs are put together, so this has been such a great experience for me,” shared the singer.

Matteo also opened up on his learnings from his acclaimed father.

“He really handed down his work ethic to me. I watched him work incredibly hard to provide for us as a family and make sure I would have lots of options in life. I understood very early in life that if you want something, you have to really work hard for it,” he stated.

To note, Andrea Bocelli and Ed Sheeran in 2017 had collaborated on the song Perfect, which Matteo and senior Bocelli too have performed on in the past.

Talking about his love for Sheeran’s work, Matteo said, “I am a big fan of Ed’s and just being around him is a creative experience. He is someone who is very warm and giving of himself, someone who respects talent and artistry in all its forms. I would love to collaborate with him in the future."