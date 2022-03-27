Miley Cyrus pays heart touching tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer

Miley Cyrus paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who breathed his last at the age of 50 on Friday.



The 29-year-old singer took to her Twitter account and dedicated her Brazil concert to Hawkins while paying a heart touching tribute to him.



Dedicating her performance to honour Hawkins, Miley tweeted saying, "Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it."

The Angels Like You singer's tribute comes after several other big names from the music industry including Mick Jagger among others expressed their grief over the demise of the Foo Fighters drummer.



Apart from dedicating her show, Miley had also taken to Instagram on Friday to mourn Hawkins' loss as she shared a photo of him and wrote, "This is how I’ll always remember you… My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins."

The tragic news of Taylor's passing was confirmed by the band Foo Fighters in a statement on Friday. The devastated band members wrote, "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."



