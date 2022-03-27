Prince Charles on 'standby to take over' from Queen amid mobility issues

Prince Charles is all set to take over some key responsibilities from his increasingly ailing mother, Queen Elizabeth, and is tipped to attend the upcoming State Opening of Parliament on her behalf on May, reported The Daily Star.
According to the publication, the Prince of Wales, who is the heir to the British throne, intends to take his mother’s place at the event if the Queen does not feel well enough to be present herself.
The news comes after reports of the 95-year-old monarch’s deteriorating health continue to be of worry to royal fans and commentators.
Sources close to the royal firm are of the opinion that government officials have already drawn up plans in full view of the Queen’s increasing mobility issues.
A source told The Sunday Times: “The date is in Her Majesty's diary, and she hopes to attend. The Queen remains fit and active, and it is amazing how much she still does.”
"All events will now be scheduled so that if Her Majesty is unable to attend at short notice, another member of the Royal Family will still be present,” added the insider.
Queen Elizabeth has already missed some important events in the calendar, including the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.
