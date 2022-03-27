Kylie Jenner and Kendall put their enviably toned body on display in new photoshoot

Kendall Jenner and her younger sister Kylie Jenner dazzled in ultra chic outfits as they posed up to promote their latest cosmetics collection.

Makeup mogul Kylie, 24, shared a sizzling promo shot of herself and her 26-year-old model sister to Instagram on Saturday.



Supermodel Kendall and her sister Kylie left fans in awe as they put their enviably toned figures on display in skimpy lavender ensembles, with the mother-of-two modeling a busty cut-out top and a sarong.



In the picture, Kylie is seen showing off her shapely legs. Her dark brunette locks were parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back.



While, Kendall was looking equally smashing as she struck a sultry pose in a lacy lavender cut-out gown with thigh-high slit and various asymmetrical straps that hugged her slender frame.

She accessorized the pale violet look with matching rings on her fingers and a phone case of the same color. The model wore front row mini braids in her long brunette locks, which were parted in the middle.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's snaps garnered massive applause from fans who could not stop praising the model sisters for their amazing shoot.