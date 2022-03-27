Palace aides leak details into Prince George’s true nature: source

Palace aides and insiders have finally provided fans with an in-depth look into Prince George’s true personality, assertiveness and ability to rule.



The insiders made these revelations to Us Weekly sources and according to their findings, “His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years.”

“He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine.”

The source also admitted, “Prince George is already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England,” and is “incredibly tidy” and “immaculate” at home.

However, that is not to say he isn’t free to enjoy his youth, according to the same insider, “He likes to play pranks on his parents and siblings, and making everyone laugh.”

“Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly,” the source made clear.

“They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy. … It’s clear Prince William and Kate are raising him well.”

Not only that, he seems to have “inherited [his grandpa’s] talent,” with skills “well beyond his years.”

“He copies the art and photographs that are up in his Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall homes,” the source further revealed.

“He’ll spend hours painting and drawing and absolutely loves it. Kate and William are astonished by how good he is and have framed some of his paintings and given them to [Queen] Elizabeth [II] as gifts. His favorite thing to do is draw pictures of his family.”

Before concluding, the insider lauded Prince William and Kate’s parenting choices and hailed them for Prince George’s extraordinary personality.

“The royals are renowned for being ‘stiff upper lip,’ but William and Kate … are moving away from that mentality.” With “Open communication is key for them…”