‘Twilight’ studio didn’t want Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson to date: Ashley Green

Twilight studio didn’t want Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to date, shared Ashley Greene who helmed the role of Alice Cullen in the much-loved films.

During her recent conversation with Kast Media for The Twilight Effect, Greene said that the filmmakers feared that their relationship would negatively affect the star’s chemistry on screen.

“The studio advised against it," she said while adding, “They saw how successful 'Twilight' was and the last thing they want is for the couple to get together...”

“and then hate each other and then the chemistry to be gone and that's it.”

“So I kind of get that. But at the same time, you're put in these situations where it's an epic love story and it's difficult not to catch feelings in those situations,” she added.

Stewart was dating Michael Angarano before and during filming the mage-hit film.

However, amidst the shooting of second part of the movie, the actor sparked romance with The Batman star.