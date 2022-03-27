Kylie Jenner has THESE strict rules for kids’ four nannies

Kylie Jenner is reportedly very stern about the rules and regulations for her kids’ four nannies which includes exhausting working hours and long list of to-do and not-to-do.

According to reports, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has hired four helpers for Stormi who sleep for three nights in a week.

To go by the reports of Hollywood Life, the beauty mogul’s “mom is still helping her but she’s got her own life, she’s not giving that up."

Radar reported that the baby sitters on call for 24/7. "They’ve all been thoroughly vetted, and she keeps them on rotation," shared Life & Style.

The vetting process also included checking their ‘backgrounds’ and ‘good references’ followed by good interviews, reported VIX.

“They need to be elegant, intelligent and have a ‘pleasant personality,” it claimed.

Moreover, Kylie is also very particular about keeping the baby and indoors clean and healthy.

"Kylie got boxes of medical masks for people to wear around Stormi because she doesn’t want her exposed to any germs, she’s still so brand new,” The Sun reported.

“Kylie makes all the guests wear them,” it added.

Life &Style also revealed the socialite’s assistance’s snapchat confession of harsh tone. “Kylie asks me for the same (expletive) smoothie every morning, and I always ask her, ‘What flavor?’ She goes, ‘You should know the flavor.’”