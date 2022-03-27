Prince William's speech at The Bahamas reception stirs debate about monarchy's future

Prince William on Saturday that he respects the decisions of Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas when it comes to their futures and making the decision to become republic nations.

He was speaking at a reception hosted by the Governor General of The Bahamas.

His speech has stirred a debate on social media about the future of the British monarchy in the Caribbean.

Here is what he said in his speech:

"Next year, I know you are all looking forward to celebrating fifty years of independence- Your Golden Anniversary.

And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this:

We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future.

Relationships evolve. Friendships endure".