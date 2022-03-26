Prince Harry, William have ‘destructive book’ blocking road to healing: report

Prince Harry’s memoir is under fire for blocking the road to healing with Prince William.



This claim has been made by ToDiForDaily's podcast Kinsey Schofield and royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Mr Fitzwilliams spoke of the probability and was quoted saying, "In my view, both brothers were inseparable."



"It's in no doubt that one of the tragedies is that they have taken very different roads."

He also alleged that there is no chance of their "rift being healed" because "The problem is what is going to be in that book."

Many other experts like Dylan Howard, agree with Mr Fitzwilliams claim and he even told channel 5's documentary Harry and Meghan Vs The Monarchy.

“It’s almost like Prince Harry is driving a wedge with a sledgehammer through his relationship with Prince William.”