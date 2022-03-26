Meghan Markle ‘in power’ as Prince William, Kate Middletown struggle to ‘adjust strategy’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is busy ‘gaining power’ while Prince William and Kate Middleton are struck trying to ‘adjust their strategy’.



This claim has been made by brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer.

In an interview with Express UK, he talked of the power dynamic as well as the growing change.

They were quoted saying, "It has caused certainly William and Catherine to find new ways to connect, show more of their humanity, to be more active in ways that demonstrate their values aligning with young people - not just in Britain but also around the world."

Before concluding he added, "They are stealing a page back from Meghan and Harry's playbook, and it is being successful in the UK."