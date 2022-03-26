Queen Elizabeth ‘struggling with mobility scooter’ behind Palace doors

Queen Elizabeth is in desperate need of a mobility scooter to get around the Palace, despite having refused a wheelchair on multiple occasions.



This revelation has been made by, Robert Jobson, the royal editor for the Australian television channel Sunrise.

He claimed, “The reality is, it comes down to mobility, sometimes she is more mobile than others and she can walk with a stick and then they can make the arrangements accordingly.”



“Other times it’s not so easy. Yes, there have been talks about her using a wheelchair, she wouldn’t want to be seen using a wheelchair.”

“It goes back to when Princess Margaret was wheeled out if you remember, many years ago when the Queen mother was still alive.”

“All the family felt it was the wrong thing to do and there is no way that the Queen would want that.”

“But there are plans afoot, lots of people looking at ways they can make this work and if she can be at the memorial to her beloved late husband, I’m sure she will do everything she can to be there.”

Before concluding he added, “There will be a big turnout with all senior royals, plus royals from across Europe who are family members of The Duke of Edinburgh. So I’m sure if she can be there she will be there.”