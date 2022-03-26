Johnny Depp’s texts about ‘drowning’ Amber Heard to be read aloud

Johnny Depp’s message exchanges with a friend regarding Amber Heard are to be read aloud within court once his 11th April 2022 trial begins in Fairfax Country, Virginia.

The text exchange between the jilted ex and Amber Heard occurred back-and-forth between Depp and his actor pal Paul Bettany.

According to HollywoodLife, the duo discussed ‘drowning’ Heard to ensure she was ‘not a witch’ in their texts.

Not only that, but on Paul’s end, he spoke of the idea and claimed, “I’m not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye.”

But “We could, of course, do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool.”

Even Depp’s excitement over the prospect is clearly visible in his personal responses, one of which reads, “Let’s drown her before we burn her. My thoughts entirely. Let’s be certain before we pronounce her a witch.”

This trial is part of the ‘wife beater’ lawsuit which began in 2018, citing Depp as the abuser within the marriage.