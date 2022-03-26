Gwen Stefani forgot to wear her wedding ring, ‘I’m sorry, Blakey!’

Gwen Stefani’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! left her embarrassed as she forgot to wear her wedding ring.

On Thursday, the Don’t Speak joined Kimmel’s show and after realizing that she did not put on her wedding ring, she apologized to her husband Blake Shelton on camera.

“I forgot to wear my ring,” the Rich Girl singer, 52, told Kimmel, 54, while showing her hand adorned with other rings.

“It’s like the first time! I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is.’ And then, hello, empty finger.”

“I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey,” she added. “I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”





The Cool singer, later, turned to her Instagram handle and posted a short clip in which, she is seen apologizing to Shelton for forgetting the ring.

Stefani and the God’s Country singer, 45, got married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma.