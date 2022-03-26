Hayden Panettiere , boyfriend involved in a huge melee over ‘poor tip’: report

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson had a huge brawl outside the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles recently.



In video footage released by TMZ, on Thursday, the Nashville actress along with Hickerson and other customers were thrown out of the restaurant after a huge showdown that began on the premises.

According to media reports, the security tried to calm the situation but it got out of hand and a fight eventually broke out outside the restaurant.

While Hickerson had a fistfight with the patrons, the 32-year-old was trying to pull off her boyfriend and even screamed “Brian, jail!” as he is on probation till 2025.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old’s representative issued a statement to PEOPLE and shared details of the incident.



“In the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip,” the statement said.

It mentioned that the same individual then along with his group began “harassing and pushing Brian”, and at that time the security took everyone outside.

A rep clarified in the statement, saying that Brian was “attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation”.

The actress is “okay” after all this chaos, however, she was denied to provide a statement to the police, the rep added.

To note, Panettiere was spending time with Hickerson after he served in jail for a domestic abuse case. Both have been spotted together a couple of times.