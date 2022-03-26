Kim Kardashian is done 'embracing craziness' in her 40s

Kim Kardashian is shifting her focus in life!

Speaking to Vogue Hong Kong in a recent interview, the 41-year-old reality TV star admits she had learned to value her feelings more than anybody over the years.

“In my 20s, it was about embracing all of the craziness and mistakes you make when you’re younger," said Kim.

“You live your journey and hopefully learn from your experiences, so you don’t make the same mistakes over and over.

“My 30s were definitely about finding my own self-confidence – to care less about what everyone else thought and to just live in the moment.

“My 40s are about being Team Me – for a long time, I did so many things just to make others happy.

“Now, I’m realising it’s OK to choose to do what makes you happy, like eating well, working out, and having more fun with family.”

Kim was recently declared single by an LA court, one year after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West. The multi hyphenate shares four children with Ye; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.