Tributes pour in after Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50, the rock bank announced on Friday.

The iconic rock group — consisting of musicians Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee — confirmed Hawkins' death in a statement posted to their official Twitter handle.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the message read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

It continued, "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Shortly after news broke of Hawkins sudden death, musician and fellow rock artists took to social media to pay tribute to the late musician, who was to perform with the band at the Grammy Awards next month.

Canadian rock band Nickelback, Glee star Finneas O'Connell, former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Ozzy Osbourne and more expressed their condolences for the late musician.

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform in Bogota, Colombia, at the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday, but the concert was canceled after Hawkins sudden death. No cause of death has been given yet.