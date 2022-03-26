Millions watch as Ukrainian soldiers express gratitude to Ed Sheeran in viral video

Millions of people have watched a video of Ukrainian soldiers thanking British singer Ed Sheeran.

In the video recorded in Ukrainian capital, Kiev, the soldiers thanked the singer for his charity concerts for their country.

The soldiers also expressed their gratitude to the people of the UK for their support.

Russia imposed a war on Ukraine last month when President Putin ordered his troops into the country.

Thousands of people have been killed and man others injured in the war Russia imposed on Ukraine.

More than 3 million people have fled the war in Ukraine.