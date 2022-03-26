 
US radio personality objects to use of his voice in Meghan Markle Spotify promo

By Web Desk
March 26, 2022
American radio personality Tom Leykis has objected to  inclusion of his voice in the teaser of Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast.

Taking to Twitter, he tagged Spotify and said,"Who gave you permission to use my voice in a Meghan Markle promo."

Earlier, Beatrice Cardenas, a Republican Party member, who ran for election to the U.S. House in 2020, has said that Meghan Markle would be sued for the teaser of her Spotify podcast that released on Thursday.

She said Meghan Markle used a clip of American radio personality Tom Leykis in her intro.

"This is going to be fun since he would sue her faster than she can cash her Spotify check for any defamation," Beatrice said while commenting on Spotify's introduction of Meghan Markle's podcast Archetype.

Tom, however, did not say he would be suing the Duchess of Sussex.