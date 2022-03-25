Prince William caught ‘checking out’ Kate Middleton

File Footage





It seems like Prince William only has eyes for wife Kate Middleton, with the Duke of Cambridge getting caught stealing glances and ‘checking her out’ during their Caribbean tour.

According to The Daily Mail, royal watchdogs noted that the Duke of Cambridge could barely keep his eyes off his wife as the two met politicians and dignitaries during their visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

In one particular photo, shared by a fan on Twitter, Prince William is seen gazing lovingly at Kate as they sat atop a car during the commissioning parade in Jamaica on Thursday, March 24.

William looked smitten with his wife Kate, who was seen dressed in a lacy Alexander McQueen dress for the occasion.



Several other moments were pointed out on social media by fans, with Prince William stealing looks at Kate during the dinner with the Governor General on Wednesday where she wore an emerald Jenny Packham number.

One royal fan aptly pointed out: “He has been checking her out a lot during this trip.”

Another noted, “The way they look at each other is the stuff of fairy tales.”