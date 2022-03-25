Sandra Bullock praises Channing Tatum’s physique: ‘He's really disciplined’

Sandra Bullock says her co-actor Channing Tatum has ‘incredible willpower’ to stay in shape revealing the actor’s body felt like ‘a tree’ when she embraced him in The Lost City.

During their appearance on The Late Late Show, Bullock and Channing talked about the latter’s training for their upcoming movie.

The Dog actor revealed he was in ‘heavy rehearsals’ for his film Magic Mike 3, following a strict diet and workout routine.

However, Bullock said that she saw the 41-year-old actor following the same discipline on the sets of their comedy action movie.

"He's really disciplined," The Unforgivable star stated. "He has incredible willpower."

Tatum then explained that it was fear and ego because he had to shoot for a scene without his clothes on to which Bullock said that she never had to shot such a scene.

Tatum responded jokingly, "That's because you produced it and wrote this thing."

"That's correct," Bullock admitted after the duo shared a laugh.