Britney Spears says family 'couldn't stand' her love-life during conservatorship

Britney Spears slammed her family for destroying her love-life during conservatorship.
Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old singer penned a lengthy note to dish on her dad’s ways of controlling Spears’ career amid 13-year-long now-terminated conservatorship.
Spears said, “I even used to have a boyfriend whom we had a secret relationship ... secrets are intimidating ... like what's your secret recipe????”
“My family couldn't stand the fact I disappeared into oblivion in my relationship!!!! They never heard from me anymore ... like ‘What's her deal? We want to know!’,” she added.
“6 months later my dad took over my whole career and cut all my friends out and boyfriend ... even one lady I had coffee with was my mom's friend and I was told I couldn't see!!!!” the Gimme More song-maker said.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently featured in a TV commercial
Whoopi Goldberg blasted the British royal family for its cruel treatment of India and its history of slavery
Jennifer Garner is happy for ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Prince Charles reportedly had ‘tragedy on his face’ during his recent trip to Waterford in Ireland
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth, is expected to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service
The Queen, sporting a floral dress, can be seen holding a walking stick