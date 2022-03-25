Britney Spears says family 'couldn't stand' her love-life during conservatorship

Britney Spears slammed her family for destroying her love-life during conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old singer penned a lengthy note to dish on her dad’s ways of controlling Spears’ career amid 13-year-long now-terminated conservatorship.

Spears said, “I even used to have a boyfriend whom we had a secret relationship ... secrets are intimidating ... like what's your secret recipe????”

“My family couldn't stand the fact I disappeared into oblivion in my relationship!!!! They never heard from me anymore ... like ‘What's her deal? We want to know!’,” she added.

“6 months later my dad took over my whole career and cut all my friends out and boyfriend ... even one lady I had coffee with was my mom's friend and I was told I couldn't see!!!!” the Gimme More song-maker said.



