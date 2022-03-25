 
Friday March 25, 2022
Sajal-Ahad’s diehard fan dies after couple’s ‘devastating’ divorce: reports

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have reportedly parted ways

By Web Desk
March 25, 2022
A diehard fan of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir has reportedly dies (of reasons unknown)   amidst the star-couple's divorce reports.

As the internet gets flooded with reports of the celeb-couple parting their ways after two years of marriage, social media page, Forever Sahad, shared that the fan ‘couldn’t’ handle divorce news.

“My dear friend SARA (fellow sahadian) passed away this morning,” the fan page wrote.

“Sahad were her only source of survival and happiness, she couldn’t handle what all she heard here today. I will forever live with the guilt as I was never able to convey her messages to sahad.”

A day earlier, a YouTube video posted by an entertainment publication confirmed that the actors have ended their marriage.

However, an official statement in this regard by either of the actors hasn't been shared yet.