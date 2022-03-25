Queen Elizabeth’s royal cousin to visit for Prince Philip’s memorial

File Footage





Queen Margrethe of Denmark, a third cousin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, is expected to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service at the Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, March 29, reported Express UK.

The Danish Queen, who is the third cousin of the British monarch, is just one of the many foreign royals expected to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service.

Royal reporter Cameron Walker shared a list of the possible attendees at the Daily Express royal round-up, saying: “Prince Philip did have a big contribution to public life. In fact, throughout his life, 700 charitable organisations that he was associated with. We do expect the Royal Family to attend.”

Walker added: “These members include King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, the Dutch Royal Family, and of course Her Majesty's relative Queen Margrethe II of Demark.”

“We are expecting representatives from the UK Government, Government ministers, to attend and 500 representatives of the Duke of Edinburgh's patronages and charities,” he went on to share.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Queen Elizabeth are descended from Queen Victoria and King Christian IX of Denmark. She is also related to Prince Philip.