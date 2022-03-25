Queen Elizabeth looks delighted in latest photos from Windsor Castle

The Buckingham Palace on Friday delighted the royal fans with adorable photos of Queen Elizabeth, who recently complained of mobility issues.



The palace posted the photos of the monarch on its official Twitter and Instagram handles.

It posted the pictures and wrote, “This week at Windsor Castle, The Queen viewed a selection of enamel and fine bone china artefacts from @HalcyonDays_UK, to commemorate their 70th anniversary.

“Her Majesty was shown some of the company’s earliest designs from the 1950s and watched demonstrations of traditional enamel decoration and gilding.

“The company, which holds all three Royal Warrants, was established to revive the artisan of craft enamelling on copper, the company's craftsmen and master artists continue to employ traditional techniques that have been handed down for generations.”

In the latest adorable photos, Queen Elizabeth can be seen beaming as she attended the event.

The Queen, sporting a floral dress, can also be seen holding a walking stick with her handbag over one arm.