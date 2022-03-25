Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria plan ‘coordinated dresses’ for Brooklyn’s wedding

File Footage

Victoria Beckham is planning to make her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding with Nicola Peltz an event to remember with 'coordinated dresses' with best friend Eva Longoria.



During her conversation on People (The TV Show!), the 47-year-old actor spilled the tea about the big occasion while revealing the best pals’ plans.

Longoria also shared that the Spice Girl star usually helps the actor dress up for any occasion. “‘I just go into her closet normally, and go, ‘I need a dress,’” she said.

“She’s like, ‘Do you like the black or the green?’ And I say, ‘Black.’ She goes, ‘Great. Green’,” she explained.

Longoria also talked about getting styled by the singer for her wedding when she tied the knot with José Bastón in 2016.

“It wasn’t my first rodeo and I just wanted something sweet and simple and elegant — and no better person to do it than Victoria,’ she told the outlet at the time.