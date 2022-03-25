Mariyam Nafees ties the knot with fiancé Amaan Ahmed: See here

Mariyam Nafees tied the knot with her fiancé Amaan Ahmed in an intimate nikkah ceremony

Pakistani model-actress Mariyam Nafees is happily married!

The actress tied the knot with her fiancé Amaan Ahmed in an intimate nikkah ceremony.



Nafees, known for her role in Diyar-e-Dil, got engaged to her beau a year ago and in a daytime event on March 25, officially inked the nuptial bond to her happily-ever-after.





Hajra Yamin, leading lady of Pinky Memsaab and a close friend of Nafees, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of her friend's event.

The bride looked ethereal in an all white, gold embellished gharara with hints of red. The ensemble, which had delicate hand-work, was styled by Islamabad-based designer Maha Wajahat Khan.





The 27-year-old went for an updo and complimented it with gold jewellery and shimmery makeup, adding a touch of royal elegance.

While signing the nikkah papers, the Fitrat actress covered her face with a red veil.





Ahmed, on the other hand, as a groom looked debonair in a white sherwani, fit for daytime event.