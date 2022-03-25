Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got separated in Feb, new docs reveal

Katie Maloney has officially filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz. New court documents have revealed more details on the couple’s divorce.

The former pair decided to part their ways one month before they publicly announced their divorce, new documents revealed.

The Vanderpump Rules stars, who announced their split on March 15, have listed their separation date as Feb. 12.

In the divorce petition, filed by Maloney in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, she has also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the pair's split.

Additionally, Maloney requested no spousal support for either party and noted that they still have to determine how to split their property and assets, according to the documents.

The former pair first announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15. "I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney wrote.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

Schwartz, 39, also penned a heartfelt message on his IG handle. "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f– canned Instagram caption. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok.”