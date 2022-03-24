Kim Kardashian adds to Kanye West's worries as she puts her ripped abs on display in new pics

Kim Kardashian memorised fans and friends, but apparently teased her ex Kanye West as she shared her jaw-dropping snaps in hot pink outfit on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Kardashian took to Instagram to share some stunning snaps on a ocean-front balcony from her recent trip to Miami.



Pete Davidson's ladylove, who has been in news about whirlwind romance with the comedian since she split with Kanye, proudly put her ripped abs on display in a bandeau top with matching clinging trousers.

The mum-of four also wore a pair of matching gloves and heels to elevate her look, captioning the photo: 'spring summer 2022.'

Kourtney's sister completed the look with a pair of sunglasses with mirrored lenses as she scintillatingly posed with her hands above her head.

Kim's sizzling snap might be a treat for her new beau Pete Davidson, but it could add to her ex Kanye West's worries that what the rapper missed.