Meghan Markle drops ‘Duchess of Sussex’ from name in legal documents

Meghan Markle has reportedly dropped her royal name in latest legal documents, according to Newsweek.

Meghan, who is being sued by half-sister Samantha Markle for defamation, has been referred to as Meghan Markle as opposed to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in court filings from the case obtained by Newsweek.

It is pertinent to mention that the former actress has adopted the royal moniker upon marriage to Prince Harry in 2018 and had since used that name in official documentation. The Archewell website also refers to her as the Duchess.

Meghan was also referred to as the Duchess in previous court documents filed by the same attorney, Michael Kump.

Newsweek also reported that the name change could be due to the fact that Samantha’s complaint referred to her as ‘Meghan Markle’ and not ‘Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex’.



