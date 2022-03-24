Machine Gun Kelly performs outside of hotel after concert cancellation

Machine Gun Kelly performs outside of hotel after cancellation of concert

Machine Gun Kelly knows how to put on a show as he arranged an impromptu performance outside his hotel in Paraguay after his concert was cancelled due to flooding at the venue.

The Born with Horns singer turned his hotel into a arena where he had a performance for fans who were waiting to see him perform.

MGK had earlier posted on his Twitter that he had ordered a speaker and asked his followers to come to his impromptu show.

He tweeted, “The concert ground's flooded in Paraguay tonight so they cancelled our set. But I just ordered a huge speaker so meet me out front of my hotel right now, you’re getting a show."

He then dropped a video of himself performing for a large crowd of fans who turned up to see their favourite star perform, captioning it, “And that’s how we turn bad news into amazing news."

After the show, his fiancé Megan Fox was captured greeting the pop star on a successful evening.