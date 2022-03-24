Fans spot Kanye West, Kris Jenner’s tense interaction at Stormi’s bash

The Kardashians’ fans are taking over the internet with their claims of Kanye West and Kris Jenner's tense interaction at Kylie Jenner's birthday bash.

A video from Kylie and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday party is making rounds on social media in which the lovebirds can be seen posing for the camera.

However, eagle-eyed fans zoomed in to spot the Donda 2 rapper and Kris seemingly arguing at the background, as reported by The Sun.

Coming across the video, netizens flooded the social networking sites with their speculations about the duo’s interaction.

Some claimed that they must be discussing West’s claims that he was banned from the February 1 event which also celebrated Kim Kardashian and the Flashing Lights rapper’s daughter Chicago turning four.

The 44-year-old hip-hop artists has blasted his ex and her mother, “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. “It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played,” he said in a video shared by TMZ.

“This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing,” he said.