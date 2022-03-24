Netflix drops first-look photos of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4, leaves fans excited

Netflix has finally released a bunch of first-look photos from the much-awaited new season of popular horror-fiction series Stranger Things.

On Wednesday, the streaming channel released the first-look images from the upcoming season four of the series and fans cannot wait to witness new action of the group fighting supernatural forces.

As previously announced, the highly anticipated season four will release in two volumes, one that will make its debut on May 27 and the other part which will premiere on July 1.

Netflix shared the pictures alongside a caption that reads, "FIRST LOOK IMAGES OF STRANGER THINGS 4 ARE HERE," adding, "The new season of Stranger Things arrives in 65 days! 6+5 = Eleven. Coincidence? Maybe, but WE'RE STILL THRILLED."

Take a look.

The season four cast stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.

The official description of season four: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”