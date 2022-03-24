Queen Elizabeth ‘too proud to be seen in wheelchair' as health worsens

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been forced to use a wheelchair, however, doesn’t want herself to be seen or photographed in one, an expert has claimed.



Talking to GB News, royal commentator Christopher Biggins shared that the 95-year-old monarch, who missed the Commonwealth Day service last week due to frail health, does not want to show her weakness in public.

Biggins claimed: “I have heard the reason she's not doing a lot of the events she should be doing is because she's in a wheelchair. She doesn't want to be seen, because she's very proud.”

“She's very proud and she's been like this for the whole of her life. She's been the most wonderful monarch,” he further added.

The comments come just days after it was reported that the Queen is scared of being seen in a wheelchair because she is reminded of the ‘haunting’ image of her sister Princess Margaret in one months before her death.

Biggins also hinted at the Queen’s declining health, saying: “It's so very sad and I hope she is able to make her anniversary celebrations.”

Queen Elizabeth is currently in the 70th year of her reign, with the monarchy already kicking off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with royal tours etc.