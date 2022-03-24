Ralph Lauren hosts star-studded runway show at MoMA featuring Gigi Hadid & more

Ralph Lauren, who is known among the pioneers of modern fashion trends in Hollywood, marked his glamorous comeback at the Museum of Modern Arts, unveiling gorgeous fall 2022 collection, on Wednesday night.

Prominent stars of the fashion world including Gigi Hadid, Jessica Chastain, Janelle Monáe, Lily Collins and more dazzled in classic Black-and-white themed ensembles.

Zoey Deutch sported bright pink, TikTok star Nic Kaufmann wore a double-breasted olive suit and influencer Ivy Getty channeled groovy vibes in a Western shirt while attending the fashion show.

For the finale, model Vittoria Ceretti dropped jaws in a pantsuit and bow tie, topped with a bomber jacket and baseball cap, both adorned with the NY Yankees logo.

Take a look at the best fashion moments from Ralph Lauren’s show.

Lily Collins Janelle Monae Gigi Hadid

Peter Neal, Naomi Biden and Finnegan Biden Jessica Chastain

Lydia Brosnahan and Rachel Brosnahan Henry Golding Zoey Deutch



