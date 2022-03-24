Jennifer Aniston shares pictures of her pup to mark National Puppy Day

Jennifer Aniston posted some cute throwback snaps of her dog, Lord Chesterfield, as she marks the National Puppy Day.
Taking to Instagram, the Friends actor posted her dog's pictures from when he was a little puppy.
The 53-year-old actor captioned the first picture, “I don't know if National Puppy Day is a real holiday... but I'll take any excuse to post Chesterfield throwbacks.”
In the next stories she showed the transition of her puppy into a grown dog.
She also shared the image of her other dog Dolly who passed away some years back.
Aniston wrote on the picture, “Hi! I'm Jen and your name...? Dolly, Okay. Copy that.”
Anya Taylor-Joy revealed Sarah Jessica Parker helped her when she was going through 'horrible' break-up
New petition comes just days after Kanye's Grammy performance was canceled
'Stranger Things:' New images offer intense look of the upcoming season 4 of sci-fi/horror series
BTS members collaborated with 'Garena Free Fire'
Wendy Williams dropped a video on Instagram to call out ex-manager
Priyanka Chopra graced pre Oscar event on Wednesday, March 24