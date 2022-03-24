Jennifer Aniston shares pictures of her pup to mark National Puppy Day

Jennifer Aniston marks National Puppy Day by sharing pictures of her adorable dog

Jennifer Aniston posted some cute throwback snaps of her dog, Lord Chesterfield, as she marks the National Puppy Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends actor posted her dog's pictures from when he was a little puppy.

The 53-year-old actor captioned the first picture, “I don't know if National Puppy Day is a real holiday... but I'll take any excuse to post Chesterfield throwbacks.”

In the next stories she showed the transition of her puppy into a grown dog.





She also shared the image of her other dog Dolly who passed away some years back.

Aniston wrote on the picture, “Hi! I'm Jen and your name...? Dolly, Okay. Copy that.”



